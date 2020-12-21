Core Assets Corp.,: Core Assets Corp. Appoints New President and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Core Assets Corp. ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE: CC) (Frankfurt: 5RJ, WKN: A2QCCU, ISIN: CA 21871U 10 5), is pleased to announce that at its recent Directors meeting, Mr. Scott Rose, a current director, was appointed President and CEO of the Company. Former President and CEO Mr. David Hodge will remain a Director.

Mr. Hodge comments: "We are very pleased to have Mr. Rose as the Company's new president; Mr. Rose brings over 35 years of experience in Equity Finance and investment. Mr. Rose has served in multiple key roles in capital raises for various public and private companies. He has served as a partner of an international brokerage house and brings with him an established and successful global client base. The financial experience and synergies that he brings will benefit us as we move forward and obtain our objectives with Core Assets."

Mr. Rose commented, "We have a seasoned and established board, and with them I am truly excited to be appointed President and CEO. The Blue property is a very promising copper-gold project strategically located in a prolific jurisdiction. I look forward to moving it ahead and creating shareholder value."

The Company also announces the granting of 1,935,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants, at a price of $0.10 and exercisable for two years.

About Core Assets Corp.

Core Assets Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in BC, Canada. The company currently holds the Blue and Silver Lime Properties, which cumulatively cover a land area of 14,814.86 Ha (148.15 km²). Both projects lay within the Atlin Mining District, which is a well-known gold camp. The Atlin Mining District has been the focus of Core Assets exploration efforts since 2018, with increased exploration activities forecasted in the area moving into 2021.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

CORE ASSETS CORP.

"David Hodge"

David Hodge

Director

Tel: 604.681.1568

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include that we will increase exploration activity moving into 2021; and that there may be a commercially viable gold or other mineral deposit on our claims. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that permits may not be granted timely or at all; the mineral claims may prove to be unworthy of further expenditure; there may not be an economic mineral resource; methods we thought would be effective may not prove to be in practice or on our claims; economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices; our specific plans and timing of them may change; we may not have access to or be able to develop any minerals because of cost factors, type of terrain, or availability of equipment and technology; and we may also not raise sufficient funds to carry out our plans. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward looking statement risk factors.

SOURCE: Core Assets Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621866/Core-Assets-Corp-Appoints-New-President-and-CEO