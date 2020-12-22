Announcement pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 no. 2 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)



Announcement on the Listing of Overseas Placed Foreign Shares (H-Shares) and Change in Share Capital

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 22 December 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company", D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9) published an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the Listing of Overseas placed Foreign Shares (H-Shares) and Change in Share Capital.

The H-Shares of the Company will be listed and traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 23 December 2020, with the stock code of 06690.HK. A total of 2,448,279,814 H-Shares are to be listed at this time.

After the completion of this H-Shares listing, the Company's share capital is as follows:

Share class Before the completion of the listing The number of changes (share) After the completion of the listing Number of shares (share) Proportion Number of shares (share) Proportion Domestically listed domestic shares (A shares) 6,308,552,654 95.88% / 6,308,552,654 69.88% Overseas listed foreign shares (D shares) 271,013,973 4.12% / 271,013,973 3.00% Overseas listed foreign shares (H shares) / / +2,448,279,814 2,448,279,814 27.12% Total number of shares 6,579,566,627 100.00% +2,448,279,814 9,027,846,441 100.00%

After the completion of this H-Shares listing, the changes in the shareholding of shareholders holding more than 3% of the Company's total share capital are as follows:

Name of shareholders Share class Before the completion of the listing The number of changes (share) After the completion of the listing Number of shares (share) Proportion Number of shares (share) Proportion Haier Group Corporation and its concerted parties(Note 1) Haier Group Corporation A share 1,072,610,764 16.30% / 1,072,610,764 11.88% Haier Electric International Co., Ltd. A share 1,258,684,824 19.13% / 1,258,684,824 13.94% Qingdao Haier Venture & Investment Information Co., Ltd. A share 172,252,560 2.62% / 172,252,560 1.91% Qingdao Haichuangzhi Management Consulting Enterprise (Limited

Partnership) A share 73,011,000 1.11% / 73,011,000 0.81% Haier International Co., Limited D share 57,142,857 0.87% / 57,142,857 0.63% HCH (HK) Investment Management Co., Limited(Note 2) H share / / 538,560,000 538,560,000 5.97% Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (Note 1) A share 494,216,182 7.51% / 494,216,182 5.47% HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED (Note 2) H share / / 1,820,928,528 1,820,928,528 20.17%

Note 1: The number of shares before the completion of this listing refers to the number of shares held as of the close of trading on 18 December 2020.



Note 2: The Scheme Shareholders of the privatization of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. by way of a scheme arrangement.



It is hereby notified the above.

The Board of Directors

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

22 December 2020



About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.



IR contact:

Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany

T: +49 6172 9454 143

F: +49 6172 9454 42143

M: +49 160 9469 3601

Email: y.sun@haier.de