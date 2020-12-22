DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 22 December 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company", D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9) published an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the Listing of Overseas placed Foreign Shares (H-Shares) and Change in Share Capital.
The H-Shares of the Company will be listed and traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 23 December 2020, with the stock code of 06690.HK. A total of 2,448,279,814 H-Shares are to be listed at this time.
After the completion of this H-Shares listing, the Company's share capital is as follows:
After the completion of this H-Shares listing, the changes in the shareholding of shareholders holding more than 3% of the Company's total share capital are as follows:
Note 1: The number of shares before the completion of this listing refers to the number of shares held as of the close of trading on 18 December 2020.
The Board of Directors
