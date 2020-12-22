Anzeige
Announcement | MCH Group | Participation of the cantons of Basel-Stadt and Basel-Landschaft

Canton Basel-Stadt acquiring the shares of Canton Basel-Landschaft

Canton Basel-Stadt is acquiring the shares of Canton Basel-Landschaft in MCH Group Ltd. Following the announcement of its withdrawal in spring 2020, Canton Basel-Landschaft has now, as agreed, tendered the 471,250 shares it has held to date to its partner canton, which has accepted the offer.

With the acquisition of Canton Basel-Landschaft's stake, Canton Basel-Stadt now holds 4,492,447 shares in MCH Group Ltd., corresponding to a 30.21% stake. The public-sector entities with shares in MCH Group Ltd. - Canton Basel-Stadt and the Canton and City of Zurich - together have an overall stake of 33.34%.

News online


Media contact:
MCH Group AG
Corporate Communications
Christian Jecker
+41 58 206 22 52
christian.jecker@mch-group.com
www.mch-group.com


