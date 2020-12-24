Spruce Ridge Resources Limited: Spruce Ridge Intersects 22.75 Metres of 6.89% Copper at Great Burnt

PUSLINCH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2020 / Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SHL) ("Spruce Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results of a second hole - GB20-20 - of the recently completed 3,100-metre infill drilling program of the Great Burnt Main Zone copper deposit on the wholly-owned Great Burnt project in central Newfoundland. Hole GB20-20, like hole GB20-05 (see news release of December 21st), was selected for rush assaying because of the presence of massive to semi-massive chalcopyrite. The averages for GB20-20 are: 22.75 metres of 6.89% Cu, 0.79% Zn and 0.05 g/t Au, including 12.55 metres of 10.59% Cu, 1.27% Zn and 0.07 g/t Au, which in turn included 1.50 metres of 18.15% Cu, 1.98% Zn and 0.04 g/t Au. The GB20-20 intercept is 187 metres north and 108 metres higher than the previously reported intercept in hole GB20-05.

CEO John Ryan stated "this second high-grade intercept tends to confirm our suspicion that historical drilling of the Great Burnt deposit in the 1960s may have understated the copper grades due to poor core recovery in the sulphide zone."

The zinc assays from GB20-20, although on the low side for VMS mineralization, are also unusually high for this deposit. Most of the 1960s-vintage drill holes were not assayed for zinc, and there are insufficient recent (post-2001) drill holes to estimate an overall zinc grade distribution. True widths for this drill hole are estimated at between 50% and 60% of the core lengths.

The following table gives the intervals for the copper grade averages, plus the zinc and gold values associated with the copper intersections in GB20-20:

Hole No. From (m) Io (m) Length (m) Cu (%) Zn (%) Au (g/t) GB20-20 64.20 86.95 22.75 6.89% Cu 0.79% Zn 0.05 g/t Au includes 73.40 85.95 12.55 10.59% Cu 1.27% Zn 0.07 g/t Au includes 84.45 85.85 1.50 18.15% Cu 1.98% Zn 0.04 g/t Au

Assays were performed at Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, NL. Eastern Analytical is a Canadian-owned assay laboratory with ISO 17025 accreditation.

Technical information in this news release was prepared and/or reviewed by Colin Bowdidge, Ph.D., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as the term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Spruce Ridge acknowledges the financial support of the junior exploration assistance program, department of natural resources and government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

About Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd.

Spruce Ridge holds a 100% interest in the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Property in Central Newfoundland which covers a series of copper ± gold rich VMS deposits. Spruce Ridge sold its interest in in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project to Canada Nickel Company Inc. but retained ground which contains VMS and gold targets. Spruce Ridge holds 8,100,000 shares of Canada Nickel Company and 10,000,000 shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Spruce Ridge has an option agreement with Magna Terra Minerals Inc. on its Viking/Kramer gold properties in Western Newfoundland.



