Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 25, 2020) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (FSE: 1XU1) ("Entheon" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing for total gross proceeds of CAD $3,174,374.25 (the "Placement"). The majority of the Placement was subscribed for by strategic investors.

The Company has allotted and issued 4,232,499 units (the "Units") at a price of CAD $0.75 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one non-transferable warrant (each whole, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of two (2) years at a price of CAD $1.00 per share, subject to accelerated expiry.

In the event that, after four months and one day from issuance, the Company's common shares trade at a closing price at or greater than $1.50 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof, and in such case, the warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given by the Company.

In addition, the Company has paid finder's fees totaling $126,367.43 and issued an aggregate 168,490 finder's warrants (the "Finders Warrants") to an arm's-length parties. Each Finders Warrant is exercisable into one Unit for a period of up to two (2) years at a price of CAD $0.75.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Placement towards the advancement of clinical trials and general working capital purposes. All securities issued under the Placement will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

