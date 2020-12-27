FACC: The corona crisis and the expected related negative effects on the financial and earnings development of the Group required an adjustment of the contractual conditions of the existing syndicated loan (total volume Euro 285 mn distributed over seven banks, maturity on August 29th, 2023). The focus was on the semi-annually tested financial covenant Net Financial Debt / EBITDA less or equal to 4.0. In the negotiations, which were always on mutual partnership level, a waiver of the covenant (Covenant Holiday) and an adjustment of the covenant (Covenant Reset) were agreed for the next test dates. On December 31st, 2022 FACC will return to the originally agreed covenant of Net Financial Debt / EBITDA less or equal to 4.0.FACC: weekly performance: -2.19% CA Immo: In a joint sale ...

