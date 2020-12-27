Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 27.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical - essenzielle Technologie für den Covid-19 Fight!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 876520 ISIN: AT0000641352 Ticker-Symbol: BZY 
Tradegate
23.12.20
20:09 Uhr
30,700 Euro
+0,750
+2,50 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,65030,80023.12.
30,65030,70023.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMS
AMS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMS AG17,700+1,32 %
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG30,700+2,50 %
FACC AG8,610+1,89 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.