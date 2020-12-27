Rosenbauer: Rosenbauer received a major order from Spain just before year-end. Airport operator AENA ordered 22 Panther 6x6 vehicles, including a multi-year maintenance contract. The vehicles are destined for twelve of the largest airports in Spain and will be delivered by the end of 2022. The Spanish airport operator ordered an additional seven rescue vehicles from Rosenbauer in another project.Rosenbauer: weekly performance: -1.39% CA Immo: Austrian real estate company CA Immo has sold an approx. 6,000 m² plot of land in Lubeck, in the immediate vicinity of the main railway station, to Citygrove at a more than 800% premium to the book value (3rd quarter 2020, approx. €0.4m according to IAS 2 accounted at historical cost). The realization of a hotel with a gross floor area ...

