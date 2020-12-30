Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 December 2020 at 5:55 pm

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 29 December 2020 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total voting rights. In addition, the disclosure obligation arose due to the A shares owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds decreasing below five (5) per cent of all Sampo plc's shares.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.98% of shares



Below 5% of voting rights 0.02% of shares



Below 5% of voting rights 5.01% of shares



Below 5% of voting rights Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 5.04% of shares



4.99% of voting rights 0.02% of shares



0.02% of voting rights 5,07% of shares



5.02% of voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009003305 27,678,266 shares



Below 5% of voting rights 4,98% shares



Below 5% of voting rights SUBTOTAL A 27,678,266 shares



Below 5% of voting rights 4.98% of shares



Below 5% of voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial

instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or

cash settlement Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and

voting rights American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025) N/A N/A Physical 11,024 shares



Below 5% of voting rights 0.00% shares



Below 5% of voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 59,647 shares



Below 5% of voting rights 0.01% shares



Below 5% of voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 60,062 shares



Below 5% of voting rights 0.01% shares



Below 5% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B 130 733 shares



Below 5% of voting rights 0.02% shares



Below 5% of voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta

IR & Communications Specialist

tel. +358 10 516 0032



