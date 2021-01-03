Remembering strong last days 2020 for the ATX, which went up to 2780.Do&Co made 27 per cent in 5 days. News came from Uniqa, Wiener Städtische, Wolftank-Adisa, Frequentis, S Immo & UBM and from the Austrian Financial Market Authority. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 1,58% to 2.780,44 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -12,76%. Up to now there were 123 days with a positive and 130 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 13,9% away, from the low 70,49%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Tuesday with 0,52%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,51%. These are the best-performers this week: AT&S 10,59% in front of DO&CO 10,23% and Frequentis 9,7%. And the following stocks performed worst: Addiko Bank -2,78% in front of Porr -1,83% and ...

