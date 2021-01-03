Austrian Tourism: The 2020/21 winter tourism season started in November 2020 with 1.08 million overnight stays, according to preliminary results from Statistics Austria. This corresponds to a 79.9% decrease compared to the same month of the previous year. The number of nights spent by non-resident guests fell by 89.4% to 322 700, while the number of nights spent by resident guests sunk by 67.4% to 753 900. In November 2020, a total of 218 300 arrivals were reported, which corresponds to a decrease of 90.2% (non-resident guests: -95.0%; resident guests: -83.9%). In the current calendar year 2020 (January to November), 97.13 million overnight stays were registered, 30.9% less than in the same period of the previous year. The decrease amounts to 43.36 million by the end of November. The ...

