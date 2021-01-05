Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 651 internationalen Medien
Christina Lake stößt in neue Sphären vor! Gewinnbringendste Cannabisfirma Kanadas!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 2241 ISIN: KR7000270009 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
05.01.2021 | 11:32
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Good Neighbors International: Good Neighbors & Kia Motors Conducts GLP Project in Mai Chau, Vietnam

"Establishing a sustainable recycling system… Improving the local community environment and helping residents to become independent."

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / Good Neighbors, an international humanitarian development NGO, collaborates with Kia Motors to carry out a "Green Light Project" (GLP) to improve the environment of local communities in Vietnam and help people become independent.

GLP, which started in 2012, is a global social contribution program of Kia Motors that helps African and Asian residents become independent from one-off support.

In the Mai Chau area of ??Vietnam, environmental pollution is progressing rapidly due to reckless dumping and incineration of garbage. Although the local government operates one garbage disposal system, only six of the Mai Chau administrative districts collected garbage with one 3.5-ton garbage collection vehicle.

Since July of last year, Good Neighbors and Kia Motors began to build a GLP waste disposal center in Mai Chau, 140 km from the capital Hanoi.

Three additional portable garbage collection vehicles were deployed, and a plastic recycling system, drying station, and sorting system were installed to create a sustainable garbage disposal structure. Through this, the garbage collection area will be expanded from 6 to 12 regions, and the amount of garbage collection and disposal per day has increased by more than double.

Good Neighbors, an international humanitarian development NGO, is carrying out a "Green Light Project (GLP)" in cooperation with Kia Motors to improve the environment and self-reliance of local communities in Vietnam. Children at Pieng Ve Elementary School are painting the rides to be placed in the upcycling playground, a part of Vietnam's environmental improvement project.

Two elementary schools in the Mai Chau area provided space for local children by installing upcycling playgrounds with a car concept that recycled tires and car bodies. Education was also conducted to improve environmental awareness so that local residents and children can live in a hygienic environment. It has also launched a project to increase the income of local residents by producing products that recycled waste.

A Kia Motors official said, "We are pleased to have recently completed the GLP Garbage Disposal Center as part of an environmental improvement project in Mai Chau, Vietnam," and said, "We hope that the center will play a leading role in solving sustainable environmental issues so that local residents and children can live comfortably and safely."

Hwang Seong-ju, head of the Good Neighbors Fundraising & Marketing Division, said, "We plan to support local residents to directly operate mobility projects related to garbage disposal centers and collection vehicles in the future." "Continuous monitoring will be carried out to preserve the beautiful nature and living environment for future generations."

#

Media Contact

Company: Good Neighbors International
Address: 13, Beodeunaru-ro, yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea
Email: gni@gni.kr
Website: https://www.goodneighbors.kr

SOURCE: Good Neighbors International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/623111/Good-Neighbors-Kia-Motors-Conducts-GLP-Project-in-Mai-Chau-Vietnam

KIA MOTORS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.