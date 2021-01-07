DJ EQS-News: Goldpac Awarded 'Best Small and Mid-Cap Company'

EQS-News / 07/01/2021 / 15:25 UTC+8 Attachment:http://www.goldpac.com/en/images/article/20210107vtlalm.pdf (????: 03315.HK) Goldpac Awarded "Best Small and Mid-Cap Company" 6 January 2021, Goldapc Group (Stock Code: 03315.HK) emerged from over 1,000 Hong Kong stock listed companies to win "Best Small and Mid-Cap Company" award at the Fifth Golden Hong Kong Stocks Annual Awards Ceremony. It is the fifth year for Goldpac awarded by the Golden Hong Kong Stocks. As one of the top selections for the best practices of Hong Kong stock listed companies, the Golden Hong Kong Stock is jointly organized by leading Hong Kong-US stock information portal ZHITONG CAIJING and TONGHUASHUN. In the past four years, the selection was widely recognized as a investment benchmark, as it has attracted excellent enterprises totally valued more than HKD10 Trillion to participate and covered more than 6 million investors and all global mainstream financial medias. The "Best Small and Mid-Cap Company" award is designed to recognize the Hong Kong listed companies whose business is developing in line with market trend and rule, well operated and of great growth potential. For Goldac, the honor is also a high recognition from the industry and investors. In the past year, Goldpac overcame the challenges caused by pandemic and showed a great develop potential based on a steady and healthy operation, and upgraded business structure. In 2021, Goldpac will continue to seize more business opportunities, enhance Fintech innovation, promote digital & platform strategy and improve profitability, to create more return for shareholders. - End - About Goldpac Group Limited (Stock Code: 03315.Hk) With over 27 years' of successful experience and a leading global technology portfolio, Goldpac is committed to its core vision of Making Transactions More Secure and Convenient. The company specializes in delivering embedded software, secure payment products and Artificial Intelligence Financial Self-service Kiosks for global customers while leveraging innovative Fintech to provide data processing services, system platforms and other total solutions for a wide range of businesses, financial, government, healthcare, transportation, and retail sectors. For more information, please visit http://www.goldpac.com [1] or contact at goldpac@goldpac.com. If you do not wish to receive any more email messages from us, please email Jilly at jilly.li@goldpac.com to unsubscribe. File: Goldpac Awarded 'Best Small and Mid-Cap Company' [2] 07/01/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a1e09ad9434dd98bc02786e483deb252&application_id=1158925&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=efe197cf52c398f7b6c5df63036fb6e8&application_id=1158925&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

