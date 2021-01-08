EXCHANGE NOTICE, JANUARY 08, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 158930) ENDOMINES AB: NEW SHARES A maximum of 112,547,292 new shares (ENDOMN0121) of the share issue of Endomines AB will be traded as new shares as of January 11, 2021. Identifiers of the new shares: Trading code: ENDOMN0121 ISIN code: SE0015382031 Orderbook id: 213769 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Listing date: January 11, 2021 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260