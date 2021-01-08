DJ Refinancing of Eurobond

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Refinancing of Eurobond 08-Jan-2021 / 16:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Global Ports Holding Plc Refinancing of Eurobond On 7 January 2021 Global Ports Holding Plc, the world's largest independent cruise port operator, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Global Liman Isletmeleri A.S. (the "Issuer") had published a proposal to the holders of its $250,000,000 8.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2021 (the "Notes") for the refinancing of the Notes. The Issuer will hold a series of one on one conference calls with Noteholders from 11 to 13 January 2021 at which the Issuer will respond to questions raised in connection with the proposed refinancing. Any Noteholder who wishes to participate in such a call should contact Martin Brown using the details below. The Issuer will in addition arrange a conference call open to all Noteholders on Thursday 14 January 2021 at 16.00 London time. Any Noteholder wishing to attend this conference call is required to register in advance by contacting Martin Brown. This call will be recorded and all Noteholders will be given access to the recording/transcript on request. CONTACT Global Ports Holding Plc, Company Secretary Alison Chilcott Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com Global Ports Holding Plc, Investor Relations Martin Brown Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Category Code: SOA TIDM: GPH LEI Code: 213800BMNG6351VR5X06 Sequence No.: 91132 EQS News ID: 1159482 End of Announcement EQS News Service

