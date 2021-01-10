Vienna Stock Exchange: The Vienna Stock Exchange records an equity turnover of Euro 5.51 bn in December 2020. Compared to the previous year, this is a gain of 18.8% (December 2019: Euro 4.64 bn). In the year 2020, the total trading volume at the leading trading platform for Austrian shares amounts to Euro 68.89 bn. This is a rise of 11.1 % compared to 2019 (Jan-Dec 2019: Euro 61.98 bn). (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (05/01/2021)

