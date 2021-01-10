Valneva: Valnvea, an Austrian/french specialty vaccine company focused on prevention of infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, reported preliminary and unaudited cash and cash equivalents of Euro 204.4 mn at the end of December 2020, exceeding its guidance of between Euro180 mn and Euro 200 mn. Valneva's cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2020 increased to Euro 204.4 mn compared to Euro 64.4 mn at December 31, 2019. The change was primarily driven by a USD 130.0 mn upfront payment related to the Lyme collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Euro 96.7 mn related to the UK COVID-19 vaccine partnership deal, and Euro 48.8 mn of net proceeds from the financing arrangement with Deerfield and OrbiMed, offset by Euro 20 mn repayments of borrowings to the European ...

