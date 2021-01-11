01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.: 01 Communique to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and host Conference Call on Thursday, January 14, 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is scheduled to release its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, before market open on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

01 Communique's management will host a conference call including a question and answer session later the same day at 10:00AM EST to discuss the Company's financial results as well as providing a corporate update on the progression of the Company's business and outlook for 2021. Investors may listen to the call as follows:

Thursday January 14, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST

Dial in Numbers:

Within Canada (647) 374-4685 or (647) 558-0588

Within the USA (646) 558 8656 or (669) 900 9128

Webinar ID when prompted is 832 7263 0612

Passcode: 724051661

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSX-V: ONE; OTCQB: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP technology. IronCAP's patent-pending cryptographic system is an advanced Goppa code-based post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the future post-quantum world of computing. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

