Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2021) - Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV), (OTC: YRLLF), (FSE: YAB2) (the "Company" or "Global UAV"), At the request of IIROC, Global UAV wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

Global UAV Technologies Ltd. is a diversified, vertically integrated drone technology company within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") sector. To learn more, please visit the Company's website: www.globaluavtech.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"James Rogers & Andrew Male"

Director & Director

For additional information please contact:

Global UAV Technologies Ltd. Investor Information

Telephone: 1 888 905 7011

Email: ir@globaluavtech.com

www.globaluavtech.com

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71757