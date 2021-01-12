DJ Harpoon announces closing of public offering

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Harpoon announces closing of public offering 12-Jan-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Arix Bioscience plc Harpoon announces closing of public offering LONDON, 12 January 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, notes that its portfolio company, Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. ("Harpoon", Nasdaq: HARP), has announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 6,764,704 shares of its common stock, which includes 882,352 shares sold upon the underwriters' full exercise of their option to purchase additional shares, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $115.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Harpoon Therapeutics. Following the offering, Arix retains a stake of 6.9% in Harpoon, amounting to 2,208,667 shares of common stock. The announcement can be accessed on Harpoon's website at https://ir.harpoontx.com/news-releases [1] and full text of the announcement from Harpoon is contained below. [ENDS] Enquiries For more information on Arix, please contact: Arix Bioscience plc Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)20 7290 1072 charlotte@arixbioscience.com Optimum Strategic Communications Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir, Manel Mateus +44 (0)20 3922 1906 optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com About Arix Bioscience plc Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. For more information please visit: www.arixbioscience.com [2] *Harpoon Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock* Underwriters Fully Exercise Option to Purchase Additional Shares SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HARP) announced today the closing of its underwritten public offering of 6,764,704 shares of its common stock, which includes 882,352 shares sold upon the underwriters' full exercise of their option to purchase additional shares, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $115.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Harpoon Therapeutics. SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Baird and Truist Securities acted as co-lead managers for the offering. Roth Capital Partners acted as co-manager for the offering. The shares of common stock were offered pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132 or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@psc.com. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer, if at all, will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, which are a part of the effective registration statement. Contacts: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Georgia Erbez Chief Financial Officer 650-443-7400 media@harpoontx.com Westwicke ICR Robert H. Uhl Managing Director 858-356-5932 robert.uhl@westwicke.com ISIN: GB00BD045071 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: ARIX LEI Code: 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 91241 EQS News ID: 1159934 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b747ef884586fd08f9b1bf9f3b4700a&application_id=1159934&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=889c637ce21c3a47a35c39202ebd9825&application_id=1159934&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

