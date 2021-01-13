Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2021) - Black Tusk Resources (CSE: TUSK) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB) has begun clearing access routes for the upcoming diamond drill program on its McKenzie East gold property, one of 5 mineral properties in Quebec 100% owned by Black Tusk. Three of these properties, the McKenzie East, the PG Highway, and the recently expanded MoGold, are located to the immediate north of Val d'Or. The other properties are the Golden Valley gold property, which underwent diamond drilling in 2019, and the Lorrain PGE property south of Lorrainville, Quebec.

The company's geologic crew has completed a reconnaissance of the proposed drill sites in in advance of mechanized brush removal and preparation of access routes and drill pads.

The crew has identified 5 priority target zones for initial drilling, with 9 drill pads prepared to provide flexibility. The company is fully funded and has obtained permits to drill from up to 23 drill pads on the property that allows for drilling to continue after receiving successful results.

Forage Val d'Or, a local-based contractor with knowledge and experience of drilling within the region, has been contracted for 3,000 metres of drilling, of which a minimum 2500 metres will be drilled on the McKenzie East Gold Project. At this time, the drilling is now slated to begin on the Monday, January 18th on McKenzie East gold project.

As part of this winter's exploration campaign, Black Tusk is also prepared to complete a number of test holes on the Lorrain PGE Property to verify and expand upon historic drill hole LA-01-06, where drill logs reported very significant intercepts of multiple elements including platinum, palladium, silver, copper and nickel hosted in ultramafic intrusive rocks.

The work is being supervised by company director Dr. Mathieu Piche who has more than 35 years of experience exploring for mineral deposits in the Abitibi greenstone belt, along with VD Geo Service which is based in Val d'Or.

The McKenzie East gold property, the company's flagship gold project, was originally acquired because of its prospective geologic setting, easy access, historic drilling, and proximity to the McKenzie Break Property of Monarch Gold.

Richard Penn, President and CEO, previously stated: "We are eager to begin drilling these exciting new targets developed from our work on the McKenzie East and Lorrain projects. The McKenzie East has a favorable location and geologic setting, and the results of our magnetic survey, IP survey, and MMI soil sampling all point in the direction of several high priority drill targets."

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.blacktuskresources.com, contact Roman Rubin, CFO, at 778-839-2505.

