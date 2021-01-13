Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2021) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI), an electric vehicle innovation company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, recently announced taking pre-orders for the first 200 Retro ReVolt Electric Motorcycles. Today the company indicated that almost all of the pre-orders have been allocated and that the pre-order opportunity will soon close.





The ALYI Retro ReVolt Electric Motorcycle is built on a BMW R71 clone frame. The Retro ReVolt has been designed for ALYI by MODUS. The exclusive first 200 Retro ReVolt Electric Motorcycles will come with a plate bearing the MODUS signature and the number of the bike.

Over 1,400 people have signed up to express their interest in purchasing a Retro ReVolt Electric Motorcycle. These 1,400 people will have first priority in staking a place on the pre-order list for the first 200 Retro ReVolt Electric Motorcycles.

Go to the following link to get on the pre-order list:

https://www.revoltmotorbikes.com/preorder-1

Your place on the list will be emailed to you within one week. Entries after the first 200 will be put on a waitlist.

Those that signed up on the "interest" list in advance will be given priority on the pre-order list.

Within the next thirty days, those on the pre-order list will be required to make a $500 initial payment. When the Retro ReVolt Electric Motorcycle goes into production, a $6,000 deposit will be required. When the Retro ReVolt Electric Motorcycle is ready to ship, a final payment of $6,000 will be required.

To learn more about the Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle built on a clone BMW R71 frame, visit www.revoltmotorbikes.com.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297

