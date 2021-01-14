GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS to Provide Payment Solutions for Rideshare and Restaurant Delivery Start-Up Tryp Technologies

GreenBox Payment Solutions to Facilitate Instant Payout for Tryp's 100,000+ Drivers

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) ("GreenBox", the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions announced it will provide payment processing and payout software for Tryp Technologies Inc, an innovative Software as a Service (SaaS) provider with a growing rideshare and restaurant delivery platform, called TripDelivers.

Tryp has a unique and disruptive business model in the rideshare space paying out 100% of commission to its drivers. The company has quickly grown in the U.S. with over 100,000 drivers on the platform and is currently expanding into Canada. TripDelivers offers restaurants control of their own menus and pricing, a distinct advantage versus other delivery apps which mark up prices. Like Tryp rideshare, TripDelivers pays its drivers 100% of the fare and tips.

In leveraging GreenBox blockchain ledger-based payment solutions, Tryp will be able to provide its drivers with access to funds in real-time. Commissions are instantly paid out upon each ride or delivery for parties involved in the transactions. Additionally, Tryp will be able to easily track funds and have transparent accounting around all their activities.

"Tryp has a unique and disruptive business model in the rideshare and restaurant delivery space. Their choosing GreenBox for payment solutions further strengthens their position by providing instant and secure payout of commissions in support of their 100% driver payout model," said Fredi Nisan, Chief Executive Officer of GreenBox POS. "We are excited to be working with Tryp and look forward to helping them scale their business."

"GreenBox has impressive, one of a kind technology that provides Tryp with an important edge as we look to expand our presence in the rideshare and restaurant delivery market." said Robert McNulty Chief Executive Officer of Tryp Technologies.

