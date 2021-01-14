Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Algodon Fine Wine Now Distributed and Sold in South Korea

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s Fine Wines Subsidiary Expands Global Reach With International Rollout

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce retail platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, leather goods, accessories, and luxury home items, today announces that the fine wines of its wholly owned subsidiary, Algodon Fine Wines, are now being distributed and sold in the country of South Korea. This debut is part of Algodon's expanded effort to rollout its premium Malbec-based wines, as well as the rest of the Algodon portfolio of award-winning varietals and blends, and is part of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s ongoing initiatives to expand its global reach for its wine brand and other subsidiaries.

This distribution channel marks Algodon's first foray into the South Korean market, where Algodon Fine Wines can be found in a variety of restaurants and lounges, including Billions Lounge, Wu Hwa, The Jackson9s Hotel, Listen Company, Berry Blossom, Wine & More, Terroir Wine Outlet, Purple Dog, and South Korea's largest wine store Terroir Wine Outlet.

"This is an exciting opportunity for Algodon Fine Wines to gain exposure in the world marketplace," said Scott Mathis, CEO and Chairman. "South Korea's wine imports and consumption rates are growing steadily each year, and it is one of highest consumers of wine globally. We believe it to be a great time to enter the market with our growing portfolio of wines. Our team is looking forward to supporting and growing our distribution networks, as we continue to rollout our unique portfolio of wines throughout the world."

Algodon Fine Wines can be purchased in the U.S. at AlgodonFineWines.com, where you can save 20% on your order using Friends & Family discount code vino1234 (plus free ground shipping on orders of 6 bottles or more, or your minimum purchase of $150). Algodon Fine Wines are also available at these online and retail locations: VinPorter, Sherry-Lehmann, Spec's, Le Boutellier, and The Noble Grape. To purchase wines in Argentina, please visit AlgodonWines.com.ar

Algodon Fine Wines, founded in 2007 and with vineyards dating back to 1946, is one of the most exciting and dynamic wine brands emerging from Argentina. Located in San Rafael, Mendoza, Algodon produces a full range of premium wines from land holdings that include noted parcels of pre-phylloxera vineyards dating back to the 1940s. Algodon's premium wines have received a number of top awards and ratings from the world's foremost tasting competitions including Gold Medals from the prestigious Global Masters Wine Competition, comprised of master sommeliers. Algodon's Black Label Reserves represent the best selection from Algodon with 100% microvinified blends whose low yield produces full concentration of fruit and flavor. Algodon Fine Wines are imported to the U.S. by Seaview Imports.

About Algodon Fine Wines

Algodon Fine Wines are produced at Algodon Wine Estates, a boutique Mendoza winery located in the beautiful foothills of the Sierra Pintadas, in the southernmost region of Argentina's wine capital. Fed by the purest meltwater from the glacial Andes, our 325 acres of vines go back as far as 1946 and produce exceptional fruit on sandy and clay loam. Algodon wines are handcrafted by the brilliant winemaker Mauro Nosenzo, who is advised by Master of Wine, Anthony Foster. Our goal is to produce premium wines utilizing ecofriendly, organic inspired approaches, combined with the best modern winemaking technology. Brought together by Scott Mathis and his partners, Algodon Wine Estates' renowned winemakers bring decades of experience, as well as craftsmanship and tradition that have been passed down for generations. Algodon Fine Wines is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (gauchoholding.com). With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com) and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires (gauchobuenosaires.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

Media Relations:

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

Rick Stear

Director of Marketing

212.739.7669

rstear@gauchoholdings.com

SOURCE: Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624314/Algodon-Fine-Wine-Now-Distributed-and-Sold-in-South-Korea