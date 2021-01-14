Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2021) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) ("Graph" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that 5,845,700 of the previously issued share purchase warrants ("Warrants") and the share purchase options ("Options") have been exercised resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of $300,742 to further capitalize its ongoing review of M&A opportunities.

In addition, the Company announces that Mr. Andrew Ryu, the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, has also exercised a total of 5,500,000 options and warrants to help the Company's balance sheet as outlined:

500,000 warrants at $0.06

5,000,000 options at $0.05

The Company has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, advisor, and employees of the company to purchase up to 14.5 million common shares in the capital of the company, pursuant to the stock option plan of the company. The options are exercisable at a price of 9.5 cents per share and will expire two years from the date of grant.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions that it will implement into a blockchain supported e-commerce marketplace for the sale of psychedelic and ancillary products in legal jurisdictions.

