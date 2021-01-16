DJ Media and Games Invest entered into an agreement to acquire U.S. game developer KingsIsle Entertainment Inc. for a consideration of up to USD 126 million plus earn-outs on a cash- and debt-free basis. In this context, funds advised by Oaktree Capital Mana

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Media and Games Invest entered into an agreement to acquire U.S. game developer KingsIsle Entertainment Inc. for a consideration of USD 126 million plus earn-outs on a cash- and debt-free basis. In this context, funds advised by Oaktree Capital Management participated in the transaction by subscribing to a EUR 25 million share issue. January 15, 2021 - Media and Games Invest ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange), has today at 23:45 CET entered into an agreement with the shareholders of KingsIsle Entertainment Inc. ("KingsIsle") to acquire 100 percent of the shares of KingsIsle (the "Transaction") for a fixed cash consideration of USD 126 million on a cash- and debt- free basis (the " Consideration") plus up to USD 84 million that may be paid to the sellers as earn-out payment (the "Earn-Out Consideration"), dependent on the level of future revenues. All consideration shall be paid in cash. KingsIsle, based in Austin, Texas, is a leading game developer and publisher of the Online PC Games Wizard101 and Pirates 101 which have very loyal communities. As part of the Transaction, MGI has resolved on a directed share issue of 11,111,111 new ordinary MGI shares at a price of EUR 2,25 which corresponds to a premium of 1.5% on the average closing share price on Xetra of the last twenty trading days. The share issue is directed to funds advised by Oaktree Capital Management and will generate proceeds of EUR 25 million. The Transaction is transformative for MGI as it is expected to materially increase the size and profitability. Given the stable revenues and high EBITDA margin that the successful game Wizard101 generates, it will further strengthen the quality of earnings in the digital games segment. On a proforma basis MGI's EBITDA would have been increased by app. 60 percent as a result of the acquisition for the first nine month of 2020. MGI Group generated EUR 19 million and KingsIsle EUR 12 million of adjusted EBITDA during the first nine months 2020. The adjustments made for KingsIsle include a reduction of actual revenue and EBITDA to eliminate favorable revenue developments related to Covid-19 in the earlier part of 2020. TRANSACTION OVERVIEW Pro Forma Financials Jan - Sep 2020 (unaudited) Combined mEUR MGI Group (IFRS) KingsIsle (US Gaap)1 Pro Forma2 Revenue 92 18 109 adj. EBITDA 19 12 31 adj. EBITDA Margin 21% 66% 28%

Note (1): Carve out of mobile business not related to Wizard and Pirate 101 and adjusted to pre Covid MMO revenue growth rates from 2019 applied for Jan - Sep 2020 while full operating expenses from the MMO business of 2020 have been included. Note (2) Numbers may not add up due to rounding ? The Transaction is in line with MGI's defined strategy of seeking highly accretive acquisitions which will

strengthen the long term profitability and help to create a stronger position in online PC and mobile games. ? FY 2021 revenue guidance for KingsIsle comprises expected revenues of EUR 25 million ("Revenue Guidance") and an

expected adjusted EBITDA of EUR 17 million (the "EBITDA Guidance"). The resulting 68 percent EBITDA margin is

expected to be achieved by combining the attractive size of the games with MGI's highly efficient cost structure. ? MGI's combined group EBITDA margin grows on a pro forma Jan - Sep 2020 basis from 21 percent to 28 percent post the

Transaction. Given the strong track record of Wizard101, we expect to generate higher & more stable cash flows

from the free-to-play model with the loyal communities for existing IPs. ? The fixed Cash Consideration of USD 126 million represents an EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.0x based on the EBITDA

Guidance. The Transaction is immediately accretive for the MGI shareholders based on this multiple combined with an

expected increase of EPS. ? Taking into account the Earn-Out Consideration, the EV/EBITDA multiple may increase to a range of 5.8x - 7.3x of

the EBITDA Guidance. This assessment is based on an increased EBITDA and includes the incremental EBITDA that may

occur from a higher revenue base should an earn out become payable. ? Post transaction, the net leverage ratio is at the upper end of the stated target range of 2-3x, while the lower

end is planned to be reached within 12-18 months due to stronger Free-Cashflow generation combined with an

increasing EBITDA. ? The Total Consideration on a cash- and debt- free basis is divided into a fixed component comprising four

installments totalling USD126 million and three earn out levels which could result in USD84 million of additional

payments:

Closing Consideration Payment ? USD 63 million will be paid at the closing of the Transaction

Deferred Consideration Payments ? USD 25,2 million will be paid in cash on or before 30 June 2021, ? USD 12,6 million will be paid in cash on or before 31 December 2021 and ? USD 25.2 million will be paid in cash on or before 30 June 2022

Earn Out Consideration Payments ? USD 10 million if the full year gross revenues in 2021 ranges between USD 30 million and USD 35 million, in cash

payable until 31 March 2022. ? USD 32 million if the full year gross revenues in 2021 is more than USD 35 million, in cash payable until 30 June

2022. ? USD 42 million if the full year gross revenues in 2021 exceeds USD 55 million, in cash payable on 31 December 2022. ? EUR 25 million (app. USD 31 million) of the Consideration paid at closing (USD 63 million) will be paid from

proceeds received from Oaktree in exchange for the issuance of 11,111,111 new ordinary MGI shares at a price EUR

2.25 which corresponds to a premium of 1.5% on the average closing share price on Xetra of the last twenty trading

days. Oaktree will hold post capital increase approximately 9 percent of the MGI shares on a fully diluted basis.

Oaktree has signed a six month lock-up agreement and typcially holds investments for 3 to 5 years. The share issue

has been resolved by the Board of Directors on the basis of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Meeting

on 25 July 2019 and under exclusion of pre-emptive rights. ? The fixed Deferred Consideration of USD 63 million will be paid over the coming 18 months using liquidity and cash

flow of the MGI Group. ? In order to bridge the time between the capital increase in cash with Oaktree and the new share issue, Remco

Westermann, through his investment vehicle Bodhivas GmbH, will deliver 11,111,111 million shares by way of a

shareloan to Oaktree and will receive the same number of shares back after the new share issue. ? Closing of the transaction is expected for 25.01.2021.

As described above, to finance part of the Transaction, MGI agreed with the U.S. investment company Oaktree Capital Management, LP ("Oaktree") on a directed share issue. Oaktree will become a strategic minority anchor investor of MGI with a multi-year investment horizon.

The reason for the exclusion of the shareholders' pre-emptive rights is to ensure the most time- and cost-efficient financing of the transaction. Furthermore, the Company found an anchor investor in Oaktree, which is very familiar with MGI and the European games and media industry and supports the management's goals and strategy of making further strategic investments in the games sector and in the media sector. Following the share issue, Oaktree will hold approximately 9 percent of MGI.

