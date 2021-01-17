Strabag: The Hungarian subsidiary of European-based construction group Strabag has been awarded a new infrastructure contract in Hungary with a volume of Euro 245.58 mn. The S-D 2020 M6 consortium, consisting of STRABAG Építo Kft. (50.12 %) and Duna Aszfalt Zrt., will complete the 20 km gap of the M6 motorway between Bóly and Ivándárda on the Croatian border. The project is scheduled to be completed within 36 months. "Closing this gap creates a new border crossing with Croatia as part of the Hungarian motorway network. This will significantly reduce the travel time for international passenger and road freight traffic," says Strabag CEO Thomas Birtel.Strabag: weekly performance: 1.05% Frequentis: The Frequentis' Remote Digital Tower ...

