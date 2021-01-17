Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has received an order from thyssenkrupp rothe erde (Xuzhou) Ring Mill Co., Ltd., to supply eight chamber forging furnaces for their plant in Xuzhou, China. Start-up is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022. The scope of supply includes engineering, manufacturing, electrical equipment and automation software, as well as erection work and start-up. The equipment supplied by Andritz features advanced technology, including low NOx burners that will minimize emissions and fuel consumption. The new production line is a major investment project by thyssenkrupp rothe erde in China and the third furnace order that they have awarded to Andritz. Once commissioned, the furnaces will significantly increase the annual capacity of the mill and enhance ...

