Folgende Wertpapiere werden in den Handel an folgenden Handelsplätzen (MIC Code) im Quotation Board an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (FWB) aufgenommen. Die Notierung an anderen Handelsplätzen im Quotation Board an der FWB bleibt unberührt.1 IE00BD845X29 Adient PLC2 US0130911037 Albertsons Companies Inc.3 US01741R1023 Allegheny Technologies Inc.4 US02208R1068 Altra Industrial Motion Corp.5 US0427351004 Arrow Electronics Inc.6 US08975P1084 BigCommerce Holdings Inc.7 US10922N1037 Brighthouse Financial Inc.8 US2017231034 Commercial Metals Co.9 US22304C1009 Covetrus Inc.10 US23804L1035 Datadog Inc.11 US3563901046 Freedom Holding Corp.12 US3719011096 Gentex Corp.13 US40131M1099 Guardant Health Inc.14 US4464131063 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.15 US45073V1089 ITT Inc.16 IE00BY7QL619 Johnson Controls International PLC17 US4837091010 Kandi Technologies Group Inc.18 US48242W1062 KBR Inc.19 US50050N1037 Kontoor Brands Inc.20 US52603B1070 LendingTree Inc.21 US55405Y1001 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.22 US57667L1070 Match Group Inc.23 US6687711084 NortonLifeLock Inc.24 US6806652052 Olin Corp.25 US7033951036 Patterson Companies Inc.26 IE00BLS09M33 Pentair PLC27 US7374461041 Post Holdings Inc.28 US74915M1009 Qurate Retail Inc.29 US7502361014 Radian Group Inc.30 US76118Y1047 Resideo Technologies Inc.31 NL00150001Q9 Stellantis N.V.32 US8910921084 Toro Co.33 NL0010696654 uniQure N.V.34 US92243A2006 Vaxart Inc.35 US92343X1000 Verint Systems Inc.36 US92556H2067 ViacomCBS Inc.37 US9255501051 Viavi Solutions Inc.38 US9616842061 Westwater Resources Inc.