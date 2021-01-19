Blockchain systems are being tested as a means of offering solar households revenue for excess power they generate, now the FIT program has ceased.Japanese giant Mitsubishi and the Tokyo Institute of Technology have developed a blockchain-based system for peer-to-peer energy trading which offers an alternative income stream to solar households now the nation's feed-in tariff (FIT) incentive program has ended. The Mitsubishi Electric Corp unit of the Japanese conglomerate and the national research university have announced the development of the system, which will be evaluated from April. A press ...

