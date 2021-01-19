DJ EQS-News: Innovation, allows Culture to Transcend Design Goldpac Honored with 'Best Investor Relations Short Video' Award

EQS-News / 19/01/2021 / 17:11 UTC+8 Attachment:http://www.goldpac.com/en/images/article/20210119gnjwwz.pdf (????: 03315.HK) Innovation, allows Culture to Transcend Design Goldpac Honored with "Best Investor Relations Short Video" Award Recently, the authoritative financial platform of the People's Daily, the Panorama Network, held a "Panorama Show Future" short video exhibition as part of the 2020 capital market corporate culture development. As a trustworthy provider of fintech products and services, Goldpac was honored with the "Best Investor Relations Short Video" award for its original corporate culture video titled "Innovation, allows Culture to Transcend Design". The purpose of this short video exhibition for enterprise culture development is to carry forward the positive power of the capital market, pay tribute to the 30th anniversary of Chinese capital market, stimulate the proactivity of enterprises, and create an environment to improve the quality of listed companies. The event received more than 2000 short video entries from more than 1300 enterprises, each of which was a unique display of corporate culture as interpreted by a listed company. Goldpac'award corporate culture videoed "Innovation, allows Culture to Transcend Design", not only illustrates the company's leading achievements in the field of fintech, but also reflects the enterprise's innovation-driven growth and value delivery in fashion culture and digitalization. In the future, Goldpac will continue to strive to make improvements in the fields of security payment, digital platforms, cultural innovation, social responsibility and so on, so that culture will not be limited to design, but can constantly enhance the value of products, to activate the financial industry and continue leading the fashion process of payment products. - End - About Goldpac Group Limited (Stock Code: 03315.Hk) With over 27 years' of successful experience and a leading global technology portfolio, Goldpac is committed to its core vision of Making Transactions More Secure and Convenient. The company specializes in delivering embedded software, secure payment products and Artificial Intelligence Financial Self-service Kiosks for global customers while leveraging innovative Fintech to provide data processing services, system platforms and other total solutions for a wide range of businesses, financial, government, healthcare, transportation, and retail sectors. For more information, please visit http://www.goldpac.com or contact at goldpac@goldpac.com. If you do not wish to receive any more email messages from us, please email Jilly at jilly.li@goldpac.com to unsubscribe. File: Innovation, allows Culture to Transcend Design Goldpac Honored with "Best Investor Relations Short Video" Award 19/01/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

