Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) To Present at NOBLECON17 - Noble Capital Markets' Seventeenth Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference Today January 19, 2021

Darren Jamison to Participate in Natural Resources Panel on January 20, 2021, to Discuss Managing the Transition to a Greener Energy Environment

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading manufacturer of clean technology microturbine energy systems, today announced it would be presenting at NobleCon17 - Noble Capital Markets' Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference, today, Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine, is scheduled to present Capstone's corporate overview and business highlights. The live presentation can be accessed as follows:

Presentation Capstone Turbine Management Presentation

Date Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Time/Track 12:00 pm ET - Track 3

Registration https://www.nobleconference.com/register/investor-guest

A high-definition, video webcast replay of the presentation will be made available to the public the following day on the Company's website: www.capstoneturbine.com under the Investor Relations section, along with supporting material, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations to be rebroadcasted on Channelchek www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website, and www.channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

Additionally, along with several other industry experts, Darren Jamison has been invited to participate in a Natural Resources panel discussion during the NobleCon17 conference to discuss the green energy environment.

Panel Managing the Transition to a Greener Environment

Date Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Time/Track 5:15 pm ET - Track 4

Registration https://www.nobleconference.com/register/investor-guest

"I look forward to having the opportunity to present to the investment community on Capstone's many recent financial achievements, as well as discuss our growing Energy as a Service business model," stated Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine Corporation. "I am also looking forward to joining the distinguished panel participants comprised of other industry leaders where we can discuss the dramatic shift towards green energy, renewables and hydrogen in the changing global energy market," concluded Mr. Jamison.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup via our direct sales team, as well as our global distribution network. Capstone provides scalable solutions from 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of fuels and are the ideal solution for today's multi-technology distributed power generation projects.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@capstoneturbine.com. To date, Capstone has shipped nearly 10,000 units to 83 countries and in FY20, saved customers an estimated $219 million in annual energy costs and 368,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram , Facebook and YouTube.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc

Noble Capital Markets ("Noble") is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed and registered, broker-dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an Investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade+. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com - an investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professional and is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with the growing content including webcasts, industry sector reports, advanced market data and balanced news.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and the Company's presentation and responses to questions at the Noble Capital Markets Investor Conference may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies of the Company. The Company tries to identify any such forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability of credit and compliance with the agreements governing the Company's indebtedness; the Company's ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the Company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; and the impact of pending or threatened litigation. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events or for any other reason. "Capstone" and "Capstone Microturbine" are registered trademarks of Capstone Turbine Corporation. All other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

