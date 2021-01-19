GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS Launches Generation 3 Advanced Large-Scale Technology Upgrades

Core Generation 3 Features to Rapidly Accelerate Portfolio Onboarding and Processing Efficiency

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) ("GreenBox" or the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging blockchain security to build customized payment solutions for merchants, announced today the release of its Generation 3 technology. With the completion of the advanced integration, GreenBox can now seamlessly onboard, monitor and control merchant portfolios in its proprietary blockchain based platform.

The new technology expands and expedites the Company's capabilities to add merchant portfolios while continuing to provide a secure blockchain ledger payment system with unmatched speed and efficiency for transaction settlement. The accelerated onboard module feature has already proven successful in early testing leading to fourth quarter processing volume of over $100 million, the most in company history for a single quarter as previously announced.

Additional material features are set to be released and stabilized over the first quarter of 2021. Such features include know-your-customer (KYC), payment management, blockchain banking services, blockchain provenance for regulated onboarding, smart contracts, and cryptocurrency including Stablecoin compliance, all of which remove barriers to growth and speed.

"While Generation 2 expanded GreenBox global capabilities with features like cryptocurrency and Forex, Generation 3 unlocks the door to rapid scalability with accelerated onboarding and Stablecoin compliance," said GreenBox CEO Fredi Nisan. "Prior to Generation 3, the process of onboarding new portfolios took at least several days. With our recent upgrades, we will be able to reduce that time to 15 minutes or less. GreenBox continues to demonstrate the strength of its development resources and its commitment to the evolution of our unique platform as we continue to grow."

GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

