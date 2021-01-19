Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2021) - Black Tusk Resources (CSE: TUSK) (OTC PINK: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB) is mobilizing a diamond drill rig on its McKenzie East gold property, one of 5 mineral properties in Quebec 100% owned by Black Tusk. Three of these properties, the McKenzie East, the PG Highway, and the recently expanded MoGold, are located to the immediate north of Val d'Or. The other properties are the Golden Valley gold property, which underwent diamond drilling in 2019, and the Lorrain PGE property south of Lorrainville, Quebec.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Black Tusk" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4VSqHGJ1bI

Forage Val d'Or, a local-based contractor with knowledge and experience of drilling within the region, has been contracted for 2,500 metres of drilling on the McKenzie East Gold Project. Based on a combination of results obtained from soil sampling, magnetic surveying, IP surveying, and geological reconnaissance, 5 primary targets were identified for initial drilling, with possible extension to the program following positive results. The company is permitted for up to 23 drill sites on the property, with a total of 9 drill pads now been prepared to allow for alternative site selection as drilling progresses.

Black Tusk's McKenzie East gold property is within 2 kilometres east of Monarch Gold's McKenzie Break Project. In June 2018, Monarch Gold Corporation reported a pit-constrained indicated resource of 939,860 tonnes grading 1.59 grams per tonne gold, and an underground indicated resource of 281,739 tonnes averaging 5.90 grams per tonne gold on its McKenzie Break property.

Management cautions that resources that exist on adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of potential on Black Tusk's McKenzie East Project.

Black Tusk's winter 2021 diamond drilling program is being supervised by company director Dr. Mathieu Piche who has more than 35 years of experience exploring for mineral deposits in the Abitibi greenstone belt, along with VD Geo Service which is based in Val d'Or. The first core is expected to be at the processing facility within the week.

The company also has engaged Germany-based Aktien Check for European marketing awareness services which are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.blacktuskresources.com, contact Richard Penn, President and CEO, at 778-384-8923, or email richard@blacktuskresources.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72332