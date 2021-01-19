Die zuletzt in Wien vom Handel ausgesetzte European Lithium kann wieder gehandelt werden. Mit folgenden News im Gepäck: "$7 million Raised to fund Lithium Exploration. European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR, FRA:PF8, VSE:ELI) (EUR or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received commitments to raise A$7 million through a placement to sophisticated investors at $0.05 per share. Investors will also be issued one option (exercise price $0.075, expiring 3 years from issue) for every 2 shares issued.Funds raised will supplement the Company's SPP (to close on 22 January 2021) and will be used to continue exploration and development on its Wolfsberg Lithium Project and WA tenement considered prospective for conglomerate gold, and working capital." (Der Input von gabb Neue ...

