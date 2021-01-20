Spruce Ridge Resources Limited: Spruce Ridge Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

PUSLINCH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SHL) ("Spruce Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares (see News Release dated January 11, 2021) for gross proceeds of $1,006,640 consisting of 7,189,000 Flow-Through shares at a price of $0.14 per share. The total amount raised was $1,616,640.

In connection with the final tranche private placement, the Company will pay $48,612 in finders fees and will issue 286,960 broker warrants exercisable at $0.14 for 24 months from the date of issue, as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold period.

The flow-through shares will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The proceeds of this financing will be used to further advance the Company's Great Burnt Copper Gold Property in Central Newfoundland. Funds will be used to make an access trail from Great Burnt to the South Pond "A" Zone with an Indicated Mineral Resource of 219,000 tonnes grading 1.26% Cu and 1.01 g/t Au, plus an Inferred Mineral Resource of 203,000 tonnes of 1.09% Cu and 0.98 g/t Au. The access trail will also allow us to test the 1,100-metre long South Pond "B" zone which comprises only gold mineralization with drill intercepts of up to 4.75 g/t Au over 4.33 metres (true width 3.0 metres) and 1.16 g/t Au over 28 metres (true width approximately 25 metres). Both zones are open at depth.

Related Party Transaction

In connection with the Offering, a director of the Company (the "Insider") acquired 150,000 flow-through shares. The participation of the Insider in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction", as such terms are defined by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on an exemption from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 available on the basis of the securities of the Company not being listed on specified markets, including the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange, the NASDAQ or certain overseas stock exchanges. The Company is also relying on the exemption from minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by the Insider does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company. The Company expects to file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction less than 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances as the details of the Offering and the participation by the Insider was not settled until shortly before the expected closing of the Offering and the Company wished to complete the first tranche of the Offering in an expeditious manner.

About Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd.

Spruce Ridge holds a 100% interest in the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Property in Central Newfoundland which covers a series of copper ± gold rich VMS deposits. Spruce Ridge sold its interest in in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project to Canada Nickel Company Inc. but retained ground which contains VMS and gold targets. Spruce Ridge holds 8,100,000 shares of Canada Nickel Company and 10,000,000 shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Spruce Ridge has an option agreement with Magna Terra Minerals Inc. on its Viking/Kramer gold properties in Western Newfoundland.

Colin Bowdidge, Ph.D, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

Spruce Ridge common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SHL".

For further information please contact:

John Ryan, President and CEO

Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd.

Phone: 519-822-5904

Email: spruceridgeresources@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

