GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS Enters New Vertical in Partnership with Cultivate for Curbside Checkout Solutions

Collaboration Yields Early Results with More Than $25 million in Curbside Payments Processed

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) ("GreenBox", the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions announced a partnership with Cultivate Technologies, a mobile payment specialty company, to provide GreenBox customers with a curbside checkout solution.

Cultivate and GreenBox recently completed a deep integration that has had early success with over $25 million in curbside payments processed. The integration includes both Android and iOS applications of Cultivate mobile software. Payments can be made using mobile devices on the GreenBox blockchain based platform. The new combined software works with either a hotspot or cellular service. In hard to reach or weak cellular signal areas, payment processing can even occur over 3G or 2G speeds to ensure transaction completion.

"Being able to process anywhere at any time is critical in today's environment. Cultivate's POS technology pairs perfectly with GreenBox's blockchain secure platform to provide an attractive curbside checkout solution for businesses," said Brian Brammeier Chief Technology Officer of Cultivate POS. "We are thrilled with the early success of the partnership with GreenBox which will allow Cultivate to expand its presence in mobile payment solutions."

"During COVID the demand for curbside transaction processing is the highest it has ever been," said Fredi Nisan Chief Executive Officer of GreenBox POS. "Cultivate mobile solutions integrated with GreenBox advanced blockchain technology provides businesses with a complete secure curbside option. This is a testament to our Generation 3 technology which allows GreenBox to enter new verticals and align with new partners as we continue to expand our footprint in the financial payments market."

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

