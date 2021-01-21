KALRAY: WISTRON AND KALRAY ANNOUNCE FURIO1200 STORAGE APPLIANCE

An ultra-high throughput and secure storage appliance, breakthrough solution to

massively scale up, increase performance and optimize costs of existing data centers

Grenoble - France, January 21, 2021 - Wistron, a leader in ICT (Information and communications technology) products, and Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a leading provider in new generation of processors specialized in Intelligent Data Processing from Cloud to Edge, announce the availability of FURIO1200, a 24-Flash-Drive NVMe-oF based storage node appliance, integrating Kalray's NVMe-oF K200 smart storage adapter, powered by its MPPA® Coolidge intelligent processor, and Wistron LYMMA chassis. FURIO1200 is a new type of hyper-fast disaggregated storage solution delivering ultra-high throughput and reliability. It is the ideal solution for Cloud Service Providers and Enterprises running applications with intensive AI and Data Analytics workloads as well as to optimize their next generation storage.

Data Centers are undergoing a very important revolution due to the explosion of usages, the surge of data to be processed and the exponential growth of the number of machines to be managed to support this growth. Storage is one major bottleneck of the increasing performance needs in Data Centers, driving the introduction of flash technology-based drives ("Solid-State Drive" or SSD) with hyper-fast communication protocols such as NVMe® and NVMe-oF.

FURIO1200, as an NVMe-oF all flash JBOF ("Just Bunch of Flash") appliance, offers a breakthrough solution for the industry to massively scale up and increase performance of existing data centers. In addition, FURIO1200 makes disaggregation a reality, by allowing compute resources to be separated from storage resources while optimizing performance of the overall system and re-use.

Eric Baissus, President and CEO of Kalray, has declared: "Together with WISTRON, one of the world's largest manufacturers of data center servers, we are very proud of our contribution to development of the FURIO1200 solution. We expect this solution to become a game changer in the industry."

William Lin, President of Enterprise Business Group of Wistron Technologies, Wistron Corporation, has declared: "We are enthused about FURIO1200 availability. There is a strong need for more efficient and scalable storage solutions in the market. It's the perfect fit for data intensive applications such as AI, data analytics or IoT, for increasing performance of existing datacenters as well as addressing the growing markets of hyper converged infrastructure and on-premises enterprise data centers."

Whereas most storage platforms run standard x86 processor, FURIO1200 is powered by Kalray MPPA® Coolidge Intelligent Processor. The MPPA® processor has been designed to manage in parallel a huge flow of data in real time and removes the traditional bottleneck in running intensive data services such as data protection on intense workloads. This results in unique performance improvements and a reduction of the workload on the servers connected to FURIO1200, freeing expensive resources for data center users.

FURIO1200 will be available for Proof of Concept (PoC) first quarter of this year, and targets volume production by mid 2021, first customer trials being planned in the coming weeks.

FURIO1200 is a 2U chassis using Gen3 PCIe fabric, featuring comprehensive chassis management with redundant and efficient power provision and is able to host 24 U.2 NVMe SSDs and multiple PCIe K200 Coolidge- based smart storage adapter solutions. FURIO1200 delivers more than 12 million IOPS (Input/Output Operations per second) within a range of 20 to 50us latency and a global throughput of up to 72GB/s whilst supporting in parallel data protection services such as Erasure Coding.

FURIO1200 integrates Kalray K200 cards running NVMe-oF Kalray software, which has been certified by the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL), an independent testing provider of standard conformance solutions and multi-vendor interoperability.

One additional specialty of FURIO1200 is the seamless support of the NVMe-over Fabric ("NVMe-oF") over RDMA ("RDMA over Converged Ethernet" or RoCE) or over TCP protocol standards. This dual-persona capability brings the flexibility required in evolving data centers, minimizing investment while maximizing the return and lifetime of the FURIO1200-based infrastructure.

In addition, the Intelligent Processors integrated into Kalray cards are fully programmable and are provided with an open SDK. This makes FURIO1200 an evolving, customizable and future proof solution. New software releases are planned with additional features such as KVS, in-line security services offloading (e.g. SSL-TLS or IPSEC), computational storage, and AI analytics as well cluster storage support.

About Wistron

Wistron Corporation is a Fortune® Global 500company supplying the design, manufacturing and after-sales services on various ICT (information and communication technology) products to top branded companies worldwide. Wistron's product and service lines include PCs, server and networking systems, enterprise storage solutions, professional display products, communication devices, after-sales services, and electronics scrap recycling, as well as cloud and display vertical integration solutions. With the development of cloud computing, Wistron combines hardware devices and cloud data systems through software services to provide technical service platforms and solutions to our customers. In addition, Wistron has been dedicated to building value chain in ICT industry and innovation platforms in the new era of education and enterprise services, IOT, and medical services. For more information, please visit: www.wistron.com.

About Kalray

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is a fabless semiconductor company, leading provider in a new generation of processors specialized in Intelligent Data Processing from Cloud to Edge. Kalray MPPA® Intelligent Processors are able to capture and analyze on the fly massive data flows, and interact in real time with the outside world. These processors are capable of running demanding AI algorithms and simultaneously a wide set of different processing and control tasks such as intensive mathematical algorithms, signal processing, network or storage software stacks. Kalray's Intelligent Processors can be deployed in fast-growing sectors from Cloud to Edge: modern data centers, 5G telecom networks, autonomous vehicles, healthcare equipment, industry 4.0, drones and robots… Kalray's offering includes processors, acceleration cards and a software suite, for a broad spectrum of customers such as next generation data center equipment manufacturers and service providers, system integrators and consumer product manufacturers such as car makers. Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA French lab, Kalray counts among its investors: Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), Safran, NXP Semiconductors, CEA and Bpifrance.

Read more at: www.kalrayinc.com

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Eric BAISSUS

contactinvestisseurs@kalrayinc.com

Tel. +33 (0)4 76 18 90 71



ACTUS finance & communication

Jérôme FABREGUETTES-LEIB

kalray@actus.fr

+ 33 1 53 67 36 78 MEDIA CONTACTS

Loic HAMON

communication@kalrayinc.com

Tel. +33 (0)4 76 18 90 71



ACTUS finance & communication

Serena BONI

sboni@actus.fr

Tel. +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lptpYMluZm/Gx3CcZZdnl2iVbptmk2abl2aYx2meaJiZbm9hmJhnbZzIZm9olmhv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-67139-pr_wistron_kalray_21.01.2021_en_vdef.pdf