Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
2.000% Verkaufsplus und jetzt kommt noch der VIP-Faktor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 4566 ISIN: US0668491006 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
21.01.2021 | 22:20
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bar Harbor Bank and Trust: Bar Harbor Bankshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB or the "Company"), announced that its Board of Directors declared at its January 19, 2021 meeting, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2021, payable on March 18, 2021. This dividend equates to a 3.90% annualized yield based on the $22.59 closing price of the Company's common stock on December 31, 2020.

Bar Harbor Bankshares is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 130 years. Bar Harbor provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank.

CONTACT:
Bar Harbor Bankshares
Josephine Iannelli
EVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
(207) 288-3314

SOURCE: Bar Harbor Bank and Trust



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/625364/Bar-Harbor-Bankshares-Declares-Quarterly-Cash-Dividend

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.