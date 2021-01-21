Bar Harbor Bank and Trust: Bar Harbor Bankshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB or the "Company"), announced that its Board of Directors declared at its January 19, 2021 meeting, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2021, payable on March 18, 2021. This dividend equates to a 3.90% annualized yield based on the $22.59 closing price of the Company's common stock on December 31, 2020.

Bar Harbor Bankshares is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 130 years. Bar Harbor provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank .

