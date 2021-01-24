S&T: The technology group S&T AG plans to continue growing during the financial year 2021 and has once again announced ambitious targets for the current year. Sales are expected to increase by more than 15% to at least Euro 1,400 mn and profitability is expected to generate income of at least Euro 140 mn EBITDA. Earnings per share (EPS) are expected to increase to around Euro 1 in 2021. Due to solid order development, the company also confirms their Agenda 2023 targets of Euro 2,000 mn in revenue and Euro 220 mn EBITDA in profitability at an EPS of Euro 1.75. Hannes Niederhauser, CEO S&T AG: "Our business performed very well during the past Corona year, so we will actually slightly exceed the figures announced in our 2020 guidance. I am optimistic about the next few years ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...