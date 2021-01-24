Pierer Mobility: The management board of Pierer Mobility with its brands KTM, Husqvarna etc. decided to sell all treasury shares to selected institutional investors or strategic partners in order to further increase the free float, improve trading liquidity and expand the shareholder base. The company holds 193,340 treasury shares; this corresponds to approximately 0.86% of the share capital. Currently, the free float amounts to just below 34%.Pierer Mobility AG: weekly performance: -3.62% Vienna Insurance Group: In line with the Group's long-term capital planning and based on the current interest rate situation, the Managing Board initiated the issuance of a senior sustainability bond at its meeting today. The focus is on expanding investments in socially and ecologically sustainable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...