Do&Co: Catering company Do&co placed convertible bonds maturing in 2026 with an aggregate principal amount of Euro 100 mn, divided into 1,000 convertible bonds with a denomination of Euro 100,000 each. The Bonds are convertible into newly issued or existing ordinary bearer shares of the Company with no par value or may be repaid in cash under exceptional circumstances, as set out in the terms and conditions of the Bonds. For the purpose of such conversion, the Company may issue up to 1,350,000 new shares, representing up to approx.12.17% of the Company's sharecapital after such issuance. The net proceeds raised will be used to further develop the business organically and inorganically and to maintain the liquidity of Do&Co-Group.DO&CO: weekly performance: -5.35% ...

