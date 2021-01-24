S&T: Stock listetd IT company S&T AG has acquired 100% of the Linz-based company HC Solutions GmbH (HCS) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kontron Technologies GmbH (KTEC). annes Niederhauser, CEO S&T AG: "The acquisition of HC Solutions strengthens our software engineering team in Linz so that we can broaden our customer base and serve our existing customers even better. I am pleased that we are also starting this year with an acquisition that will help us achieve our strategic goals." HCS revenue amounts to approx. Euro 7 million for the financial year 2020, with slight losses and negative equity. A fixed purchase price of Euro 0.7 million was agreed.S&T: weekly performance: 13.15% Strabag: The joint venture A 1 Lohne Bramsche kicked off the new year with the ...

