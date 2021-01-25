Talenom Oyj: Talenom Plc will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2020 on 8 February 2021 at 13:30 EET

Talenom Plc, Press release 25 January 2021 at 12:00 EET



Talenom Plc will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2020 on 8 February 2021 at 13:30 EET



Talenom Plc will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2020 on Monday 8 February 2021 at 13:30 EET. The company's CEO Otto-Pekka Huhtala will present the highlights of the release for analysts, investors and media in Finnish, followed by CFO Antti Aho's presentation in English as a live webcast on Monday 8 February 2021 at 14:00 EET.



The webcast can be viewed online at https://talenom.videosync.fi/tilinpaatos-2020.

Participants will have the opportunity to present questions during the briefing over the webcast platform.

TALENOM PLCFurther information:Otto-Pekka HuhtalaCEO, Talenom Plc+358 40 703 8554otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fiTalenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make day-to-day life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our clients' business with a wide range of expert services as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide unbeatable accounting and banking services for SMEs.