Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 655 internationalen Medien
Schon laufende Kursrallye und nicht nur ein “Zock mit Tenbagger”-Potenzial”…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.01.2021 | 11:05
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Talenom Oyj: Talenom Plc will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2020 on 8 February 2021 at 13:30 EET

Talenom Plc, Press release 25 January 2021 at 12:00 EET

Talenom Plc will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2020 on 8 February 2021 at 13:30 EET

Talenom Plc will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2020 on Monday 8 February 2021 at 13:30 EET. The company's CEO Otto-Pekka Huhtala will present the highlights of the release for analysts, investors and media in Finnish, followed by CFO Antti Aho's presentation in English as a live webcast on Monday 8 February 2021 at 14:00 EET.

The webcast can be viewed online at https://talenom.videosync.fi/tilinpaatos-2020.
Participants will have the opportunity to present questions during the briefing over the webcast platform.



The presentation materials will be published before the start of the briefing on the company's website at Talenom.fi/en/investors.

TALENOM PLC

Further information:
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 703 8554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make day-to-day life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our clients' business with a wide range of expert services as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide unbeatable accounting and banking services for SMEs.

DISTRIBUTION:
Main media
www.talenom.fi


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.