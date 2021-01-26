DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group Trading Update for Q4 and 12M 2020

MMK Group trading update for q4 and 12M PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or the "Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one 2020 of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to announce its Trading Update for Q4 and 12M 2020. 26 january 2021 Magnitogorsk, Russia - Pig iron output increased by 6.0% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to 2,521 thousand tonnes, driven by increased steel demand and increased production volumes. HIGHLIGHTS - Steel output was up 14.9% q-o-q at 3,312 thousand tonnes due to stronger demand and production ramp-up of Hot-Rolling Mill 2500 after its scheduled reconstruction in Q3. Q4 2020 VS Q3 2020 - MMK Group's total sales of finished products amounted to 3,045 thousand tonnes, up 11.1% q-o-q. - MMK Group's sales of premium products stayed flat q-o-q at 1,343 thousand tonnes (44.1% of total sales). - MMK Coal's coal concentrate production totalled 837 thousand tonnes, up 16.0% q-o-q due to the decommissioning of an underperforming coal face and the launch of a new one. HIGHLIGHTS 12M 2020 - Pig iron output decreased by 6.7% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 9,344 thousand tonnes, due to a longer period of scheduled maintenance at blast furnace facilities and lower demand amid the coronavirus VS 12M 2019 pandemic. - Steel output in 12M 2020 was down 7.1% y-o-y to 11,574 thousand tonnes, affected by the scheduled reconstruction of Hot-Rolling Mill 2500 and the slowdown in business activity due to the pandemic. - MMK Group's total sales of finished products fell by 5.0% y-o-y to 10,755 thousand tonnes. - Premium product sales dropped by 6.1% y-o-y to 5,143 thousand tonnes. The share of premium products in total sales decreased to 47.8%. - Coal concentrate output in 12M 2020 amounted to 3,059 thousand tonnes, up by 17.0% y-o-y, due to the completion of a beneficiation plant upgrade, which took place throughout 2019, as well as the increased processing of purchased coals. Global steel products market: In Q4 2020, global prices reached their multi-year highs, fuelled by shortages in key markets. Spurred by continuing infrastructure investment, China's economic recovery supported high domestic demand and prices for rolled steel throughout 2020. In Q4, strong pent-up demand for rolled steel built up in the US and Europe, due to low inventories and an import supply gap. Turkish steelmakers were able to put a significant premium on their products amid growing demand in the domestic and international markets. Russian steel products market: In late Q4 2020, the Russian warehousing market saw a surge in prices for rolled steel, spurred on by frantic demand from end consumers and increased global prices for metal products. An unexpectedly strong growth in feedstock prices also had a substantial impact on the growth in prices for rolled products. Global iron ore market: In Q4 2020, iron ore prices soared driven by persistently high demand for feedstock in China and improved demand in other regions. In late 2020, iron ore exports were somewhat lower compared to late 2019, which also supported price growth. In Q1 2021, it is expected that the volume of supply and demand in the iron ore market will decline due to seasonal factors, which may lead to a correction in iron ore prices. MARKET OVERVIEW Russian iron ore market: Demand for iron ore in Russia and in the EU grew in late 2020 along with an increase in steelmaking capacity utilisation. As a result, exports of Russian iron ore to China dwindled, with suppliers returning to their traditional consumers. Base prices in Russia are following Chinese indices, adjusted for changes in the USD/RUB rate, with discounts offered to domestic consumers in late 2020 remaining stable overall. In roubles, however, Russian prices for iron ore hit record high levels. Global coking coal market: In Q4, the global market found itself in a unique position as China suspended imports of coking coals from Australia, its key feedstock supplier. As a result, prices for alternative supplies to China grew to USD 200 per tonne, while Australian prices stayed slightly above USD 100 per tonne, reflecting the supply-side pressure. The further trend will depend on when China will lift its suspension and on weather in Australia. Russian coking coal market: Russian prices grew slightly in Q4 2020, but at a much lower rate than for other types of feedstock and metal products. Russian coal companies have everything they need to raise their contract prices for Q1 2021, although price growth rates will vary across product grades as usual. Russian metal scrap market: In Q4 2020, scrap prices in Russia significantly grew, by 35%-40%, while the demand from Russian steelmakers for scrap was not fully covered. An increased duty for scrap exports from Russia will come into force in late January. However, no considerable decline in prices is expected in Q1 2021, given the low availability of scrap in winter.

MMK GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

thousand tonnes Q4 2020 Q3 2020 % 12M 2020 12M 2019 % Crude steel production 3,312 2,882 14.9 11,574 12,463 - 7.1 Pig iron production 2,521 2,379 6.0 9,344 10,013 - 6.7 Coal concentrate production 837 721 16.0 3,059 2,614 17.0 Iron ore production 638 811 - 21.3 2,893 2,769 4.5 Finished products sales, 3,045 2,742 11.1 10,755 11,316 - 5.0 including: Semi-finished products 0 0 - 20 0 - Long products 297 349 - 14.7 1,275 1,352 - 5.7 Flat hot-rolled products 1,404 1,052 33.4 4,317 4,486 - 3.8 Premium products, including: 1,343 1,341 0.2 5,143 5,477 - 6.1 Thick plate (Mill 5000) 202 195 3.2 841 1,036 - 18.8 Flat cold-rolled products 226 226 - 0.1 889 1,006 - 11.7 Downstream products, including: 916 919 - 0.3 3,414 3,435 - 0.6 Tinplate 38 44 - 15.2 168 141 19.7 Galvanised steel 460 454 1.3 1,735 1,813 - 4.3 Polymer-coated steel 200 220 - 9.2 717 666 7.7 Band 42 29 42.6 130 120 9.0 Formed section 36 20 77.8 122 167 - 26.7 Pipe 24 28 - 14.4 83 57 47.1 Metalware 111 109 1.9 418 416 0.4 Other metal products 6 14 - 56.3 39 56 - 30.9 Share of premium products 44.1% 48.9% 47.8% 48.4%

CONSOLIDATED PRICES

FOR METAL PRODUCTS

USD/tonne Q4 2020 Q3 2020 % 12M 2020 12M 2019 % Average price per tonne: 575 535 7.5 558 628 - 11.1 Semi-finished products - - - 255 0 - Long products 493 453 8.8 472 530 - 10.9 Flat hot-rolled products 514 439 17.1 479 530 - 9.6 Premium products, including: 657 633 2.4 646 733 - 11.9 Thick plate (Mill 5000) 593 554 3.8 595 730 - 18.5 Flat cold-rolled products 573 517 10.8 558 626 - 10.9 Downstream products, including: 691 678 1.9 682 765 - 10.9 Tinplate 672 696 - 3.4 711 813 - 12.6 Galvanised steel 659 679 2.9 656 728 - 9.9 Polymer-coated steel 852 760 12.1 804 899 - 10.6 Band 600 567 5.8 607 693 - 12.4 Formed section 621 571 8.8 659 781 - 15.6 Pipe 538 494 8.9 521 577 - 9.7 Metalware 627 593 5.7 629 728 - 13.6 Other metal products 777 713 9.0 708 803 - 11.8 + 7.5% Q-o-Q The average selling price in US dollars grew by 7.5% q-o-q in Q4 2020 to USD 575 per tonne, driven by the increase in global prices for metal products and iron ore. The 11.1% y-o-y fall in the average selling AVERAGE price in 12M 2020 was caused by a drop in global steel prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SELLING PRICE

MMK GROUP'S PERFORMANCE

ACROSS CORE SEGMENTS

