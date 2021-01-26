Veoneer signs agreement with Qualcomm and creates new software brand ArriverTM

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive technology company, Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE and SSE: VNE SDB), and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. have signed an agreement under which the companies will collaborate on the delivery of scalable Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Collaborative and Autonomous Driving (AD) solutions. The parties' intended collaboration was first communicated on August 27, 2020.

The platform will address the growing needs of the automotive ecosystem for scalable and upgradable solutions, which requires highly advanced and power-efficient compute, connectivity and cloud service capabilities across all vehicle tiers.

The system integrates Veoneer's next-generation perception and driving policy software stack and Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride ADAS/AD scalable portfolio of System on a Chip (SoC) and Accelerators. Veoneer and Qualcomm Technologies have worked together for several months to create a world leading roadmap of a scalable, open ADAS and autonomous driving system that will be able to address the entire automotive OEM market with an integrated software and SoC platform.

ArriverTM is Veoneer's dedicated software unit for the development of the complete perception and drive policy software stack.

"ArriverTM stands for quality, openness and scalability and has a safety-first approach. Arriver's goal is to be one of the key players and long-term leaders in the market for ADAS, collaborative and autonomous driving software," said Giuseppe Rosso, President, Arriver.

ArriverTM is 100% owned by Veoneer but will operate under specific information handling protocols and reporting structures as part of its collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies.

"Today's agreement with Qualcomm Technologies and the creation of ArriverTM are key milestones in Veoneer's development. We will now move ahead with full force to create a market leading ADAS solution based on ArriverTM Software and Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride SoC hardware. Veoneer will now also be able to take the next steps as a next generation Tier-1 supplier offering the latest active safety and restraint controls electronics products to the market," said Jan Carlson, Chairman, President & CEO, Veoneer.

"We are pleased to take the next step with the announcement of the Arriver perception and drive policy software stack running on Snapdragon Ride, which allows a pre-integrated and pre-validated platform to be offered by Qualcomm Technologies to automakers and Tier-1 suppliers," said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president & GM, Automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "This collaboration expands our joint value proposition and focuses on solving the increasing complexity of ADAS and autonomous driving platform deployment faced by automakers and Tier-1 suppliers."

In addition to today's final agreement, Veoneer and Qualcomm Technologies have progressed on roadmap feature implementations. Arriver software is already functional on the Snapdragon Ride Platform, which will be available for automotive customers in coming months.

The collaboration between the companies has been presented to a number of automotive OEMs and Tier-1 automotive suppliers with very positive feedback to the intended specifications and capabilities of the platform.

Veoneer designs, develops, manufactures and sells products and solutions for Active Safety, Autonomous Driving, and Occupant Protection. Our purpose is to create trust in mobility. Veoneer is a new technology company that is building on a heritage of more than 60 years of automotive safety development. Veoneer and its joint-ventures has 8,300 employees in 13 countries. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

