DJ Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Q4 & FY 2020 results

Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Q4 & FY 2020 results 27-Jan-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST =--------------------------------------------------------------------- KPN is pleased to announce its Q4 & FY 2020 results. The accompanying webcast will be held today at 13:00 CET. Program 12:45 CET: Registration of attendees 13:00 CET: Webcast The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------

1163539 27-Jan-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2021 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT)