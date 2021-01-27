Regulatory News:

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (Paris:ALFOC) (FR0012419307 ALFOC), a leading French actor in the video games industry, announces today the implementation of a plan to grant free performance shares to its 34 key managers, following the one implemented for four members of the Executive Committee1. On 26 January 2021, the Supervisory Board of Focus Home Interactive authorised the Group's Management Board to set up a free performance share allocation plan for a maximum of 69,375 shares in accordance with the authorisation to allocate a maximum number of 200,000 shares voted at the last Shareholders' Meeting.

Following on from what was implemented for the four members of the Executive Committee in December 2020, 34 key managers of the Company will benefit from a free allocation of a maximum of 36,750 performance shares over a period of four years, subject to presence and performance conditions (depending on the level of EBIT and share price).

Meanwhile, 26 of them have today acquired Focus Home Interactive shares from the Company at a price of 53.80 euros per share, corresponding to the closing price on 25 January 2021. They have undertaken to retain these shares for a period of four to six years. Following this acquisition of shares and this commitment to retain them, these 26 managers were granted a maximum of 32,625 additional performance shares free of charge.

Following this decision, Mr. Christophe Nobileau, CEO declared: "Extending the free performance share plan to key managers was an important decision that will enable us to support our best talents and share equally in the creation of value with them, and thus build on a solid foundation to accelerate our growth in the years to come. This operation demonstrates the confidence that the Company's management team has in the future and its ability to create an integrated Group that brings together talent and is a key player in the video game sector.

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is a leading French actor of the video games industry. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Mudrunner, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €143 million in 2019/20, up 13% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates more than 90% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focus-home.com

