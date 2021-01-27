TransWorld Holdings, Inc.: TransWorld Holdings Inc. Name Changes to Charge Enterprises, Inc.

Stock to Begin Trading under Ticker Symbol CRGE on January 28

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / TransWorld Holdings Inc (OTC PINK:TRWO), as previously disclosed, has officially changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. to better reflect the Company's mission, vision and overall energy. Beginning tomorrow, January 28, 2021, the company's common stock will trade under the symbol CRGE.

"Our new name, Charge Enterprises, unifies our brand and demonstrates our purpose to help people and businesses connect and 'charge' their future forward," said Andrew Fox, Charge's Founder, President and CEO. "Our team is fully 'charged' to build a global business that delivers strong value and returns for all stakeholders."

About Charge Enterprises, Inc.

Charge Enterprises, Inc. is a global business with capabilities and talent focused on connectivity in communications, last mile delivery and micro-mobility infrastructure. The company is about connecting people, business and goods and services, and its mission is to drive growth and returns, building value for all stakeholders through each of its three core services: telephony communication, last mile delivery, and infrastructure for micro-mobility. The Communication Division is being designed to become a significant UCaaS and CPaaS company with a comprehensive stack of offerings; the infrastructure division is capturing explosive growth in last mile micro-mobility by offering patented, unique and problem-solving infrastructure solutions to metropolises throughout the world; and the Transport Division lends the stability of additional cash flow from the ever-growing instant delivery economy. Learn more about us at https://www.charge.enterprises/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Charge Enterprises, Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Charge Enterprises, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of Charge Enterprises, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Charge Enterprises, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

