LEM Holding SA - 9 Months Results 2020/21

Invitation to Conference Call and Webcast

LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) will publish its 9 months results 2020/21 on 4 February 2021 via a press release at 7:00 am CET. The press release and the presentation will be available on LEM's website (www.lem.com/en/investors).

The same day at 10:00 amCET LEM will host a conference call for media, financial analysts and investors to discuss the results and the outlook for the full financial year 2020/21, followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation slides will be available to download on LEM's website on 4 February 2021 from 7:00 am CET. The conference call will be held in English.

Speakers

Frank Rehfeld, CEO

Andrea Borla, CFO

Date

Thursday, 4 February 2021

Time

10:00 am CET

Dial-In Numbers

+41 (0)58 310 50 00 Switzerland & Europe

+44 (0) 207 107 06 13 UK

+1 (1) 631 570 56 13 USA

Audio Webcast

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast. Please follow the instructions in the following link: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/lem/mediaframe/42696/indexl.html

A recording of the webcast will be available 2 hours after the call from LEM's website or using the same link.

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Cabinet Privé de Conseils:

Michael Füglister, +41 22 552 46 29, fuglister@cpc-pr.com

Nick Miles, +41 22 552 46 26, miles@cpc-pr.com

Yours sincerely,

Frank Rehfeld, CEO Andrea Borla, CFO