Donnerstag, 28.01.2021
WKN: A1JXCV ISIN: LU0775917882 Ticker-Symbol: GYC 
28.01.2021 | 09:34
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES SHARE BUYBACK

Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH) 
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES SHARE BUYBACK 
28-Jan-2021 / 09:01 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED 
STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF 
APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS 
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES SHARE BUYBACK 
Luxembourg, January 28, 2021 - Grand City Properties S.A. ('GCP' or the 'Company') announces that the Board of 
Directors has resolved to buy back up to 12,500,000 shares of the Company, representing 7.3% of the outstanding number 
of shares, by way of a public self-tender offer at a purchase price in the range of EUR20.00 to EUR21.25 per share. The 
acceptance period is intended to start on 29 January 2021 and expected to end on 12 February 2021. The share buyback 
utilizes the authorization provided by the General Annual Meeting (AGM) held on June 24 2020, by which the Board of 
Directors may acquire up to 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital. Further details on the 
public self-tender offer will be published in the next days on the Company's website under https:// 
www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/equity/share-buy-back/. 
The Company sees the reinvestment into its shares as a strongly accretive investment, which provides a high and stable 
return on a per share basis in addition to acquisitions. The share buyback has been launched on the back of GCP's 
strong operational performance and increasing EPRA NAV per share, while the share is being traded at a discount to EPRA 
NAV. Furthermore, the Company's recent disposals at a premium to book value, while the share is traded at a discount 
highlights the disconnection between the value of the underlying business and the capital markets. Therefore, the 
Company has decided to use the opportunity to create further long-term shareholder value and accretive per share growth 
through the buyback of its shares at discount. The share buyback is supported by the robust equity base and the high 
liquidity of the Company and is in-line with GCP's conservative financial policy. 
About the Company 
The Company is a specialist in residential real estate, value-add opportunities in densely populated areas primarily in 
Germany. The Company's strategy is to improve its properties by repositioning and intensive tenant management, and then 
create value by subsequently raising occupancy and rental levels. Further information: www.grandcityproperties.com 
Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated 
under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 1, Avenue du Bois, L-1251 Luxembourg, 
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre de Commerce 
et des Sociétés Luxembourg) under number B 165 560. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard segment 
of Frankfurt Stock Exchange. 
Contact: 
Grand City Properties S.A. 
1, Avenue du Bois 
L-1251 Luxemburg 
T: +352 28 77 87 86 
E: info@grandcity.lu 
www.grandcityproperties.com 
Press Contact: 
Katrin Petersen 
Grand City Properties S.A. 
T: +49 (30) 374-381 5218 
E: katrin.petersen@grandcity.lu 
 
DISCLAIMER 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. 
THE SECURITIES MENTIONED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES 
SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE SECURITIES ACT), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT 
REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE 
SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DIRECTED AT AND IS ONLY BEING DISTRIBUTED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM TO (I) PERSONS WHO HAVE 
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND 
MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005 (THE ORDER), (II) HIGH NET WORTH ENTITIES, AND OTHER PERSONS TO WHOM 
IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 49 OF THE ORDER, AND (III) PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY 
OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED (ALL SUCH PERSONS TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS RELEVANT PERSONS). THIS 
COMMUNICATION MUST NOT BE READ, ACTED ON OR RELIED ON BY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RELEVANT PERSONS. ANY INVESTMENT OR 
INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO RELEVANT PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN 
ONLY WITH RELEVANT PERSONS. 
IN MEMBER STATES OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (EEA), THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANY OFFER IF MADE SUBSEQUENTLY IS DIRECTED 
ONLY AT PERSONS WHO ARE 'QUALIFIED INVESTORS' WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 2(1)(E) OF DIRECTIVE 2003/71/EC, AS AMENDED 
(THE PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE) (QUALIFIED INVESTORS). ANY PERSON IN THE EEA WHO ACQUIRES THE SECURITIES IN ANY OFFER (AN 
INVESTOR) OR TO WHOM ANY OFFER OF THE SECURITIES IS MADE WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT IT IS A 
QUALIFIED INVESTOR. ANY INVESTOR WILL ALSO BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT ANY SECURITIES ACQUIRED BY IT 
IN THE OFFER HAVE NOT BEEN ACQUIRED ON BEHALF OF PERSONS IN THE EEA OTHER THAN QUALIFIED INVESTORS, NOR HAVE THE 
SECURITIES BEEN ACQUIRED WITH A VIEW TO THEIR OFFER OR RESALE IN THE EEA TO PERSONS WHERE THIS WOULD RESULT IN A 
REQUIREMENT FOR PUBLICATION BY THE COMPANY OR ANY OF THE MANAGERS OF A PROSPECTUS PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 3 OF THE 
PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE. 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY CONTAIN PROJECTIONS OR ESTIMATES RELATING TO PLANS AND OBJECTIVES RELATING TO OUR FUTURE 
OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS, OR SERVICES, FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS, OR ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING OR RELATING TO ANY SUCH 
STATEMENTS, EACH OF WHICH CONSTITUTES A FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, MANY OF WHICH ARE 
BEYOND THE CONTROL OF THE COMPANY. ACTUAL RESULTS COULD DIFFER MATERIALLY, DEPENDING ON A NUMBER OF FACTORS. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          LU0775917882, XS1130507053, XS1191320297, XS1220083551, XS1491364953, XS1373990834, XS1654229373, 
               XS1811181566, XS1706939904, XS1763144604, XS1781401085, CH0401956872 
Category Code: TEN 
TIDM:          IRSH 
LEI Code:      5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18 
Sequence No.:  92429 
EQS News ID:   1163942 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2021 03:02 ET (08:02 GMT)

